County DWS to hold online community meeting April 24

County of Maui Department of Water Supply is inviting the community to attend an online meeting Thursday, April 24, 2025, from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting will introduce County partner US Water Alliance, a national nonprofit that will hold in-person events next month that focus on Maui island drinking water supply.

To register for the Zoom meeting, visit www.bit.ly/Maui-USWA.

DWS and US Water Alliance during the online meeting will share details of the in-person events in May, introduce staff from the nonprofit’s team, answer questions from participants and learn more about residents’ priorities.

The DWS and US Water Alliance introductory meeting will be recorded. Contact an organizer at the email address below to receive a link to the recording.

For more information on the meeting, email athompsonspain@uswateralliance.org or christopher.kim@co.maui.hi.us.

For general information about DWS, visit www.mauicounty.gov/water.