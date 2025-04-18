CPB promotes Tapper to SVP and Director of Marketing Operations & Digital Advertising

John Tapper. Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank announced the promotion of John Tapper to serve as the new Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing Operations & Digital Advertising where he will optimize the bank’s marketing and digital strategies.

“John is one of the most experienced and competent digital marketing professionals that I have ever been around. He is results oriented and particularly adept at organizing and optimizing internal marketing operations and developing solid strategic digital plans,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Brandt Farias. “He has a proven track record of driving digital growth and success and we are fortunate to have him.”

Tapper brought his extensive experience to Central Pacific Bank in 2019, building on a career spanning more than 25 years in digital marketing, including 18 years specifically within the insurance and financial services industries.

Tapper holds a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from UC San Diego with minors in Music and Japanese Studies.