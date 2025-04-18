Hele customers raise $31,300 to support public school teachers through Good Idea Grants

From left: John Peyton, Par Hawaiʻi’s vice president – retail; Ken Hiraki, Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation executive director; Marc Inouye, Par Hawaiʻiʻs director of government and public affairs; and Susan Rivera, Par Hawaiʻi’s senior store manager. PC: Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation

Thanks to the generosity of Hele customers statewide, in just one month, a total of $31,300 was raised to support public school teachers committed to introducing innovative ways to give their students positive learning experiences.



Customers made contributions when making purchases in the Hele convenience stores.

Proceeds from Hele’s third annual “Fuel the Future,” a fundraiser for the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation, are earmarked for Good Idea Grants and our other programs to provide public school teachers with financial resources to help create environments of high achievement, enhanced learning, and eye-opening discoveries. The month-long fundraiser was held from Feb. 16 through March 16.

Since 1990, the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation has provided $5.3 million in grants to public elementary, middle and high school teachers across the state.



In addition to the Good Idea Grants, the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation also creates learning opportunities for teachers and students by partnering with Design Thinking Bootcamp, Altino Coding, Aloha Artificial Intelligence, Genome Science Labs, Oʻahu Math League and other organizations.