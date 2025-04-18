Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 19, 2025

April 18, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 07:02 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:59 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A lingering north-northwest swell that peaked last night will continue its gradual decline through Saturday. On Sunday, surf along north and west facing shores will dip below average, then remain so well into next week. Guidance does depict a gale forming on Monday near the Kurils, then tracking northeast to the western Aleutians by Wednesday. If this materializes, Hawaii could experience an uptick in the northwest swell next weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain below the April average through most of next week due to the lack of consistent trade wind flow. 


A small long period background south swell will move through this weekend, but will have little impact on surf heights. A larger pulse of long-period south- southwest swell is expected for the coming week. 


Meanwhile, a passing upper level disturbance has triggered isolated to scattered thunderstorms across much of the state. The potential for strong thunderstorms will persist through tonight and possibly tomorrow. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





