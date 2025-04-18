Maui Surf Forecast for April 19, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 07:02 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:59 AM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A lingering north-northwest swell that peaked last night will continue its gradual decline through Saturday. On Sunday, surf along north and west facing shores will dip below average, then remain so well into next week. Guidance does depict a gale forming on Monday near the Kurils, then tracking northeast to the western Aleutians by Wednesday. If this materializes, Hawaii could experience an uptick in the northwest swell next weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain below the April average through most of next week due to the lack of consistent trade wind flow.

A small long period background south swell will move through this weekend, but will have little impact on surf heights. A larger pulse of long-period south- southwest swell is expected for the coming week.

Meanwhile, a passing upper level disturbance has triggered isolated to scattered thunderstorms across much of the state. The potential for strong thunderstorms will persist through tonight and possibly tomorrow.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.