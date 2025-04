Registration open for First Tee youth golf sessions on Maui and Kaua‘i

Registration is open for Maui sessions taking place across the island. (Photo Courtesy: First Tee — Hawai‘i)

Parents can now sign up their children for upcoming First Tee — Hawai‘i golf sessions on Maui and Kaua‘i. The youth development program helps kids and teens ages 7 to 17 build their strength of character through golf.

Through trained coaches, First Tee — Hawai‘i delivers sessions designed to support emotional, social and academic growth. Sessions are offered in three- and four-week formats and cost $75 in total.

Maui sessions

The Dunes at Maui Lani

Mondays, April 28–May 26

Ages 7–9: 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10–17: 5:15–6:15 p.m.

Wednesdays, April 30–May 28

Ages 7–9: 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10–17: 5:15–6:15 p.m.

Saturdays, May 3–May 31

Ages 7–9: 8–9 a.m.

Ages 10–11: 9:15–10:15 a.m.

Ages 12–15: 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Kāʻanapali Golf Courses

Tuesdays, May 6–June 3

Ages 7–9: 4–5 p.m.

Ages 10–17: 5:15–6:15 p.m.

Maui Nui Golf Course

Tuesdays, April 29–May 27

Ages 7–9: 4–5 p.m.

Pukalani Country Club

Wednesdays, April 30–May 28

Ages 7–15: 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Kaua‘i sessions

The Ocean Course at Hōkūala

Thursdays, May 22–June 19

Ages 7–9: 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Kiahuna Golf Club

Tuesdays, May 6–June 3

Ages 7–9: 3–4 p.m.

Ages 10–17: 4:15–5:15 p.m.

Saturdays, May 10–June 7

Ages 7–9: 9–10 a.m.

Ages 10–17: 10:15–11:15 a.m.

To register or learn more, visit FirstTeeHawaii.org or email info@hsjga.org.