UH Giving Day raises more than $800K for students, research, more

UH Foundation staff members waved signs and flashed the shaka as motorists passed by. (Courtesy: UH Mānoa)

Donors contributed more than $800,000 during the University of Hawaiʻi’s annual Giving Day on April 9, marking a 36% increase from the previous year’s total of $593,000. The 24-hour campaign drew over 1,800 gifts to benefit students, faculty and programs across the 10-campus UH System.

Despite rainy weather, volunteers gathered on the lawn fronting Bachman Hall at UH Mānoa to wave signs and cheer in support of the event. The university reported increased participation from alumni and supporters, many of whom shared personal stories of how UH shaped their lives.

“This success highlights the vital role of philanthropy in helping us continue our mission of educational excellence,” said UH President Wendy Hensel. “Our students and faculty are at the heart of everything we do, and their success is made possible through the unwavering support of our community.”

Posing for a photo are UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno, UH President Wendy Hensel and electrical engineering student Jenny Brown. (Courtesy: UH Mānoa)

Funds raised will support a range of initiatives, including athletics, oceanography research, the Graduate Student Fund and the Windward Community College Performing Arts program.

“I believe this tremendous outpouring of support reflects our community’s deep recognition of the essential role the University of Hawaiʻi plays in developing the programs and research that are most critical to our state’s future,” said UH Foundation CEO and Vice President of Advancement Tim Dolan. “Some of our partners are already asking about next year’s Giving Day.”

UH Foundation CEO and UH VP of Advancement Tim Dolan waved the shaka in support of Giving Day. (Courtesy: UH Mānoa)

Contributions can be made year-round at uhfoundation.org.