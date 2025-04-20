Hawaiʻi’s coral reef insurance renewed for 2025

Fish surveys. (Photo by Kydd Pollock)

Hawai‘i’s coral reefs will remain protected under a renewed insurance policy for 2025, thanks to The Nature Conservancy and global insurer Munich Re Group. Originally purchased in 2022—the first such policy in the United States—the insurance provides up to $2 million in funding for rapid coral reef repair following hurricane or tropical storm damage.

In tandem with the policy, The Nature Conservancy has created the Hawai‘i Emergency Reef Restoration (HERR) Network, a coalition of government agencies, community members, nonprofits and scientists trained to respond after disasters. Since its formation, the network has created statewide guidance for reef response and organized local teams on multiple islands.

“Pioneering a reef insurance policy for Hawai‘i has been an essential and exciting first step, but we also need to be prepared to implement reef repair and restoration,” said Ulalia Woodside Lee, executive director of TNC Hawai‘i and Palmyra. “It’s exciting to see how new partnerships are transforming a potential climate disaster into a stronger community and ocean.”

TNC marine project manager Julia Rose planting coral pieces in Kahuwai Bay, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by/credit: Liquid Cosmos Divers)

The HERR Network activated last year with coral reattachment efforts on Oʻahu and two coral recovery projects on Hawaiʻi Island. Moving forward, the network plans to expand training, refine emergency response protocols and build long-term governance and sustainable funding.

“Spurring the formation of the HERR Network and the development of coordinated statewide emergency response plans was an added benefit of the reef insurance,” said Brian Neilson, administrator of the Division of Aquatic Resources at the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources. “This collaboration and preparation ensures we are well positioned to respond when needed.”

A Division of Aquatic Resources staff member hands coral to TNC diver to replant, as part of a HERR Network project. (Photo credit: DLNR)

Marine biologist and HERR Network member Captain Tara Leota said the initiative brings peace of mind. “Having seen the devastation and helped with removal of many truckloads of man-made debris off our coral reefs after Hurricanes Iniki and Iwa, I’m relieved to know we now have a statewide network prepared to respond,” she said. “I’m grateful we now have trained teams that can not only clean up the reefs but also repair them.”

The 2025 policy covers the main Hawaiian Islands and is triggered when tropical storm winds of 50 knots or greater pass through the core zone. Payouts are capped at $1 million per storm and $2 million total over the one-year policy term. As policy holder, TNC will disburse funds to partners for reef damage assessments and rapid restoration after qualifying storms trigger payouts.