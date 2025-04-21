Applications sought for Japanese Cultural Society of Maui scholarship program

File (2023): Three students receive Japanese Cultural Society of Maui scholarships in May of 2023. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui has launched its 2025 round of scholarship applications, which includes a $1,000 non-academic, cultural scholarship open to students who graduated from a high school on Maui this year.

JCSM will vet and select applicants who have a record of community involvement, specifically in the perpetuation of Japanese culture, and demonstrate an intent to continue. This could be in performing or martial arts, Japanese crafts, preservation of traditional customs, culinary, visual arts and anime, pop culture, fashion, business and technology, history and many others.

Applicants will be carefully evaluated and scored, with the majority of their score based on essay responses. The committee is looking for students who can express clearly and compellingly why they deserve the scholarship. While academic grades are not a primary consideration, applicants should be able to articulate their thoughts eloquently, reflect on their cultural engagement, and demonstrate thoughtful insight through their writing.

JCSM will also select one $1,500 recipient of the Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship Award for an applicant who has shown grit in learning and perpetuating the Japanese language. The Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship is given to an applicant who may be studying the language, teaching it, or has demonstrated a strong commitment to use the language moving forward. Eligibility and requirements to apply are the same.

The application form is available at jcsmaui.org and the deadline to submit is June 15, 2025. Email jcsmhawaii@gmail.com for inquiries.