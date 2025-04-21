Maui Marathon race bib pickup and expo set for April 25–26 at Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Maui Marathon (2024) PC: Jill Sarget

Runners participating in the 55th annual Maui Marathon are invited to pick up their race packets at the Maui Marathon Health & Fitness Expo, held at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali, on Friday, April 25 from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

The race packets include a t-shirt, event bag, race bib with timing chip attached, and a Speed Cup. Participants may also pick up packets on behalf of others by providing a valid ID or written confirmation from the registered runner.

Late race entries will also be accepted during packet pickup hours.

In addition to packet pickup, the Expo will feature a range of local vendors offering wellness products, fitness gear, and official Maui Marathon merchandise. The event is open to both runners and community members interested in exploring Maui-based businesses and health-focused brands.

This year’s Expo provides a convenient and welcoming space for athletes to prepare for race weekend while supporting local entrepreneurs and learning about resources for healthy living.

Complimentary self-parking is available at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa for up to 30 minutes, based on availability, for those attending the Expo and packet pickup.

For more information, visit MauiMarathon.com.

The Valley Isle Road Runners present the Maui Marathon, funded by the Maui County Mayor’s Office of Economic Development. Support is provided by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority through the Community Enrichment Program. The 10K race/walk is presented by Maui Resort Rentals.

The event is also sponsored by the Kāʻanapali Beach Resort Association, Treecovery, Lahaina Town Action Committee, Kāʻanapali Golf Courses and more.