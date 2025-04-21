MEO Kamp Kāohi on Molokaʻi set for May 2-3, accepting applications

Riding down a waterslide was one of the activities offered at Kamp Kāohi in 2023 at Molokaʻi Baptist Church. This yearʻs Kamp, offered at no cost to attendees, is set for May 2 and 3. PC: MEO

The 3rd Kamp Kāohi, which offers leadership, harmful-behavior prevention and fun activities for middle and high school youth on Molokaʻi, will be held May 2 and 3 at Molokaʻi Baptist Church in Hoʻolehua.

The camp is open to 6-12 grade students and is offered at no cost to attendees. Space is limited.

This is the third running of the camp, which has been organized by Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services Molokaʻi with support from MEO Youth Services staff on Maui.

The overnight camp offers fun activities, like smores and waterslides, while also presenting strength-based approaches to promote mental health and to prevent suicide, violence, bullying and substance abuse.

In addition, the camp seeks to develop future leaders of the community.

Drop-off at the camp is 2:30 p.m., May 2, with pickup at 4 p.m., May 3. Molokaʻi Baptist Church is located at 495 Puʻupeʻelua Ave., Hoʻolehua.

To sign up, go to https://tinyurl.com/2s364mtc.

For more information, call 808-553-5472 or email mela.tancayo@meoinc.org.