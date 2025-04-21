Registration opens for Summer at Seabury youth programs



















Seabury Hall’s annual summer program is now accepting registrations for students entering grades 1–12 in Fall 2025. The “Summer at Seabury” program runs from June 2 through June 27, offering a mix of academic, athletic and artistic courses at the school’s Makawao campus.

The program includes full- and half-day options for students in grades 1–6, with sessions from June 2–13 (Session I) and June 16–27 (Session II). Younger students will rotate through daily classes in science, visual and performing arts, athletics, technology, culture and foundational academics.

Students entering grades 7–12 may enroll in weekly three-hour courses that blend academic rigor with creativity and real-world learning. Classes include guitar, theater, aerial arts, creative writing, math and technology. Weekly sessions run from June 2 through June 27, and students can sign up for multiple camps.

“Summer at Seabury” draws returning families and alumni each year. Kailana Hagan, a Seabury Hall 10th grader and former camper, now works as a counselor.

“It’s really meaningful to see how much fun the campers are having—bringing the same excitement and curiosity to the classes that I remember loving just a few years ago,” she said.

Registration is open through May 23 at https://seaburyhall.jumbula.com. Tuition is $750 for a full-day, two-week session and $400 for half-day sessions for grades 1–6. Weekly camps for grades 7–12 are $275, with additional supply fees for some courses.

General course descriptions can be found here. Frequently asked questions can be viewed here. For more information, email seaburysummer@seaburyhall.org.