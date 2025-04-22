Caution advised for highway users during Maui Marathon on Sunday morning

File: Maui Marathon (April 24, 2022). PC: Bryan Berkowitz

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect slowdowns on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) this Sunday, April 27, due to the Maui Marathon.

The marathon begins at 5 a.m., with runners starting and finishing at the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort on Kāʻanapali Parkway. During the event, the right southbound lane of Honoapiʻilani Highway between Kāʻanapali Parkway and ʻAholo Road will be closed. One southbound lane will remain open to traffic.

Additionally, the makai right shoulder on Honoapiʻilani Highway from ʻAholo Road to Papalāua Wayside Park will be closed for runners. All lanes of traffic will be open. Marathon participants will turn around at Papalāua Wayside Park and head back to Kāʻanapali along the same route.

Police officers will be stationed at major intersections. Along with the full marathon, there will also be a half marathon, 10k and 5k, which will have staggered start times following the start of the full marathon. All races will start and finish at the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, using the same route with different turnaround points.

Road closures are expected to be lifted by 9 a.m. or earlier.

Drivers are urged to follow all posted traffic signs and exercise caution near runners. More details are available at www.mauimarathon.com.