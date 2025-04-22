Fall 2025 season tri-annual applications available for Maui facilities

Central Maui Ball Field. PC: file DLNR.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will be accepting applications for the Fall 2025 Tri-Annual Permits period.

Permit applications will be accepted for recreational use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts during the activity period from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025.

Completed applications will be accepted as follows:

Leagues: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, and Friday, May 2

Schools, recreational enrichment, County and general use: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, May 5, and Tuesday, May 6

Special events, tournaments and assemblies are not covered under this permit type and application window.

Applications must be submitted by email at DPRPermits@mauicounty.gov or in person at the main DPR Permits office. The DPR Permit Office is temporarily located in the small concrete building (former ticket booth) fronting the War Memorial Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Baseball Stadium in Wailuku.

For questions about application types or to request a printed application or assistance, call the DPR Permit Office at 808-270-7389.