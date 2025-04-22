Mayor Bissen proclaims April 2025 as Alcohol Awareness Month

Alcohol Awareness Month proclamation for the County of Maui. (Courtesy: Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth)

In a continued effort to protect the health, safety and well-being of residents and visitors, Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. has officially proclaimed April 2025 as Alcohol Awareness Month in the County of Maui.

Alcohol misuse remains a serious public health issue, impacting individuals, families and entire communities. The consequences of excessive alcohol consumption are far-reaching, contributing to physical and mental health challenges, impaired decision-making and increased risks both on the roads and at home.

Recent data from the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division shows a 27% increase in DUI arrests—from 493 in 2023 to 624 in 2024—a trend that county officials say underscores the urgent need for education, prevention and support services across the county.

“Alcohol misuse impacts not only those who drink it, but also endangers others through impaired driving, violence and disruptions to family and community life. It’s our shared responsibility to look out for one another and encourage safer, healthier choices,” according to a news release.

Also highlighted is the “persistent issue of underage drinking, which interferes with brain development and academic performance, and may lead to long-term harm if not addressed early through proactive community efforts.”

In his proclamation, Mayor Bissen recognized the outstanding efforts of local partners, including: Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth, Hawai‘i Public Health Institute, Hawai‘i Alcohol Policy Alliance, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Maui Police Department, MADD Hawai‘i, Keep It Flowing Media, Andrea Maniago, Charlene & Everett Brown, Officer Stephen Kelly and the Maui Prosecutor’s Office.

These individuals and agencies raise awareness, promote youth education and inspire residents to pursue a lifestyle rooted in responsibility, sobriety and wellness.

The County of Maui encourages all residents to take this month as an opportunity to reflect on the impact of alcohol, support those in recovery and engage in conversations that foster prevention and healing.

For more resources or to get involved with Maui Coalition for Drug-Free Youth, visit www.mcdfy.org and follow@mauicoalitionfordrugfreeyouthon Instagram.