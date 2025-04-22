New eruptive episode at Kīlauea produces lava fountains 650 feet high

Kīlauea summit livestream video. West Halemaʻumaʻu crater v1cam. VC: USGS During a monitoring overflight on April 9, 2025, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field crews observed that the ponded lava in the north vent from April 8 had drained and/or collapsed. The south vent was still active, with fountaining sending lava flows across the floor of Halema‘uma‘u. USGS photo by K. Lynn.

The ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea on Hawaiʻi Island resumed with lava overflowing the south vent at 3:20 a.m. HST on April 22 followed by the onset of fountaining from both vents at 3:30 a.m. HST. Lava began overflowing the north vent at 3:47 a.m. HST, according to a status report from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Fountains are currently over 650 feet (200 meters) high at the south vent and over 160 feet (50 meters) at the north vent. Both fountains are feeding a vigorous flow on the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Lava has currently covered about over 20% of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

Strong deflation accompanied the onset of lava flows at 3:20 a.m. and tremor increased with the onset of fountaining from both vents.

Kīlauea summit eruption episode 16 lava fountain and its lava flow on April 1, 2025. The lava fountain was reaching heights of more than 650 ft (200 m) at times and feeding a lava flow that as of noon on April 1 reached about 2,300 ft (700 m) from its vent. The lava fountain was also depositing a tephra blanket to the northwest that was reaching Highway 11. In some places near the vents, the tephra deposit is up to 5 ft (1.5 m) thick and represents accumulation of 16 eruptive episodes since Dec. 23, 2024. USGS photo by D. Downs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Prior to the onset of high fountaining, intermittent spattering began at the north vent around 1:30 a.m. HST and increased in frequency until 3:20 a.m. HST when lava began erupting. Additional information on the resumption of this episode can be found in the April 20 Kīlauea update and the April 21 Kīlauea update.

Kīlauea’s current eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Kaluapele (the summit caldera) began on Dec. 23, 2024. There have now been 18 episodes separated by pauses in activity.

All eruptive activity remains within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. Current hazards include volcanic gas emissions and windblown volcanic glass (Pele’s hair) and tephra that have impacted Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated and at heightened levels due to lava fountaining. The last sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) emission rate measured on April 10 was approximately 1,200 tonnes per day. Typical levels of Sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) emission have been about 1,000 tonnes per day during previous pauses, according to the HVO.

Sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) emission rates during earlier high fountaining episodes have reached 50,000 tonnes per day. This morning, HVO scientists report that the winds are slack and Pele’s hair could fall throughout Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities.

Current wind directions are likely to carry most of the Peleʻs hair away from established viewing areas and communities.