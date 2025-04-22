Maui Business

Planet Fitness offering free workouts in celebration of National Fitness Day

April 22, 2025, 4:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The public is invited to workout for free at Planet Fitness locations across Hawaiʻi on May 3 and 4. (Courtesy: Planet Fitness)

In honor of National Fitness Day, Planet Fitness is inviting the entire community to workout for free at locations across Hawaiʻi on May 3 and 4.

The special open house is an opportunity for potential members to try out Planet Fitness’ facilities and equipment without making any kind of commitment.

Planet Fitness is a “judgement-free zone,” making it the perfect place to start or continue one’s fitness journey.  Each club offers state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, a full-body circuit training area, locker rooms and more. There are five participating locations across Hawaiʻi:

  • Ala Moana (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.)
  • Kāhala Mall (4211 Waiʻalae Ave.)
  • Waiʻanae (86-120 Farrington Highway)
  • Kahului (32 Hoʻokele St.)
  • Kona (75-1000 Henry St.)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To take advantage of the offer, visitors must complete a guest registration at their preferred club for unlimited access over the weekend. To learn more or find a club nearby, visit http://www.planetfitness.com/.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments