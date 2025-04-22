Planet Fitness offering free workouts in celebration of National Fitness Day
In honor of National Fitness Day, Planet Fitness is inviting the entire community to workout for free at locations across Hawaiʻi on May 3 and 4.
The special open house is an opportunity for potential members to try out Planet Fitness’ facilities and equipment without making any kind of commitment.
Planet Fitness is a “judgement-free zone,” making it the perfect place to start or continue one’s fitness journey. Each club offers state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, a full-body circuit training area, locker rooms and more. There are five participating locations across Hawaiʻi:
- Ala Moana (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.)
- Kāhala Mall (4211 Waiʻalae Ave.)
- Waiʻanae (86-120 Farrington Highway)
- Kahului (32 Hoʻokele St.)
- Kona (75-1000 Henry St.)
To take advantage of the offer, visitors must complete a guest registration at their preferred club for unlimited access over the weekend. To learn more or find a club nearby, visit http://www.planetfitness.com/.