Planet Fitness offering free workouts in celebration of National Fitness Day

The public is invited to workout for free at Planet Fitness locations across Hawaiʻi on May 3 and 4. (Courtesy: Planet Fitness)

In honor of National Fitness Day, Planet Fitness is inviting the entire community to workout for free at locations across Hawaiʻi on May 3 and 4.

The special open house is an opportunity for potential members to try out Planet Fitness’ facilities and equipment without making any kind of commitment.

Planet Fitness is a “judgement-free zone,” making it the perfect place to start or continue one’s fitness journey. Each club offers state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment, a full-body circuit training area, locker rooms and more. There are five participating locations across Hawaiʻi:

Ala Moana (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.)

Kāhala Mall (4211 Waiʻalae Ave.)

Waiʻanae (86-120 Farrington Highway)

Kahului (32 Hoʻokele St.)

Kona (75-1000 Henry St.)

To take advantage of the offer, visitors must complete a guest registration at their preferred club for unlimited access over the weekend. To learn more or find a club nearby, visit http://www.planetfitness.com/.