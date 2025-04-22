‘Smiles For Miles’ offers free dental screenings and more in Kahului, April 26

The Statewide Oral Health Coalition will host a free community health event this Saturday at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. Pictured: Hui No Ke Ola Pono, dental assisting program at UHMC (2020).

In partnership with Hawai‘i Dental Service Foundation and Hawai‘i Public Health Institute, the Hawai‘i Oral Health Coalition is hosting “Smiles for Miles,” a community health and wellness event this weekend to promote the importance of oral health as an essential part of overall wellness.

This event will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature free health services and activities for the entire family.

Event highlights include:

Free dental, hearing, vision and other health screenings for adults and keiki (available on a first come, first served basis)

Family-friendly activities

Health and wellness classes

Exhibitors with health resources

An Oral Health Fun Walk

Free dental products (while supplies last)

Prizes and other giveaways throughout the day

First 30 keiki to get a dental screening will receive a $50 gift card to Famous Footwear, courtesy of Hui No Ke Ola Pono and Project Giving Tree.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required to participate.

For more information, contact the Hawai‘i Oral Health Coalition at info@hiohc.org.