UH Maui College hosts Spring Open House & Night Market, Friday, May 2, 2025

UHMC Spring Open House. File PC: (2024) University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will host its Spring Open House & Night Market on Friday, May 2 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the Kahului campus Great Lawn and Pā‘ina Building dining area.

“All of us at UHMC look forward to this annual event which has grown in size and popularity each year,” said UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “The centerpiece is the Academic Showcase with representatives of numerous programs and clubs on hand. It’s an easy way for the community to learn about all the exceptional educational options available at our college.”



















The event also features local craft vendors, food for purchase, an art exhibit with student-crafted ceramics for sale, a car show, Keiki Zone with games and prizes, live entertainment with headliner Island reggae band ‘Āinaty, Taiko drummers, and the Kalama Intermediate School ‘Ukulele Band, lift rides, Esports expo, and a chance to win one full-time UHMC Fall 2025 Scholarship.

The UHMC Spring 2025 Open House & Night Market is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to bring a refillable water bottle, mat, and blanket or beach chair.

UHMC Spring Open House event flyer. PC: (2025) University of Hawaiʻi Maui College