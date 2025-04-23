County of Maui Parks’ native plant nursery supports coastal restoration



















The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) native plant nursery, founded last year to support coastal dune restoration and promote sustainable practices across Maui County, is currently cultivating more than 30 native plant species.

With Earth Day this week and April now officially recognized as National Native Plant Month by unanimous US Senate approval, the DPR nursery is proud to contribute to these efforts at the local level.

“Our nursery team is doing incredible work to support native ecosystems and strengthen Maui County’s coastlines,” DPR Director Patrick McCall said. “By focusing on native plants and sustainable restoration practices, they’re helping protect our environment for future generations and ensuring a healthier, more resilient island.”

Many of the species have been collected from County parks or donated by the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, private collectors and native plant enthusiasts. All plants are grown without synthetic chemicals — only organic or plant-based materials are used throughout the process.

The nursery is dedicated to researching and cultivating native plant species, particularly those adapted to thrive in Maui County’s coastal environments.

To date, the nursery has propagated more than 3,000 native plants, with approximately 1,000 of those being used for Maui County’s dune restoration efforts in partnership with the University of Hawai‘i Maui Sea Grant Program and the Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter.

Placing the right plant in the right location is key to long-term success, according to Jenna Spellman, DPR nursery worker.

“Native plants are an integral part of the ecosystem,” Spellman said. “Plants that have evolved along Maui County’s coastlines require less water, help prevent erosion and are uniquely suited to thrive in and support their native environment. Native fauna evolved alongside native flora, so having native plants supports our native animals — creating habitat and providing food that native birds and insects rely on.”

For general Parks information, visit https://mauicounty.gov/parks.