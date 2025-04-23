Final tickets remaining for Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s fundraiser lūʻau

File photo courtesy of Old Lahaina Lūau.

There were just 27 tickets remaining on Tuesday for the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Benefit Lūʻau, happening on Saturday, May 10, at the iconic Old Lahaina Lūʻau grounds in West Maui.

Community members are invited to purchase a ticket while supplies last, to be a part of this evening, dedicated to honoring and restoring Lahaina’s cultural heritage.

The event brings the community together to celebrate Lahaina’s cultural legacy and raise critical funds for the organization’s continued restoration and wildfire recovery.

Guests will enjoy an oceanfront setting, island-inspired cuisine, live music by Nuff Sedd, and storytelling that honors Lahaina’s past while fueling its future.

“The LRF Benefit Lūʻau is more than just a night out — it’s a commitment to preserving Lahaina’s heritage.,” said Executive Director, Theo Morrisson. “Every guest plays a role in helping to restore the historic sites which are the foundation of our community.”

Tickets are available for purchase online at:

https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?vhost=lahainarestoration

Call the LRF office at 808-661-3262 to purchase over the phone.

“Mahalo to our generous hosts, Old Lahaina Lūʻau, for making this event possible and standing with us in the restoration and rebuilding of Lahaina’s historic sites,” organizers said.

For more information about the LRF Benefit Lūʻau or the work of Lahaina Restoration Foundation, visit LahainaRestoration.org.