Maui Family YMCA joins national campaign to prevent child sexual abuse

Maui Family YMCA

The Maui Family YMCA is participating in the “Five Days of Action” from April 21–25, 2025, a national campaign aimed at raising awareness and empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse.

Throughout the week, the YMCA will lead a social media campaign focused on the “Know. See. Respond.” framework, encouraging adults to recognize warning signs, understand how abuse happens and respond appropriately. Resources for the campaign are provided by child protection organizations including Praesidium, Saprea and Lauren’s Kids.

“The children of Maui County have the right to a happy and safe childhood, and it’s our responsibility as adults and organizations to stand up to protect that right,” said Steve Scraggs, CEO of the Maui Family YMCA. “By joining in the Five Days of Action campaign, we hope to inspire other organizations and members of our community to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With summer approaching and children preparing for camps and group activities, the YMCA is urging adults and organizations to take this opportunity to learn how to better safeguard youth.

Community members can follow the campaign on Instagram at @mauiymca or on Facebook at Maui Family YMCA, and use the hashtag #FiveDaysOfAction to share and support the message.