Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 24, 2025

April 23, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
5-7
5-7
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:07 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:00 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 04:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 11:27 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 06:12 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 11:56 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 05:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, medium period northwest swell will peak today, providing a little boost in surf along north and west facing shores. This swell will subside into Wednesday. Expect minimal surf late Wednesday through Friday. A slightly larger small, long period northwest swell is expected to fill in over the weekend. 


A small, long period south-southwest swell is filling in this morning with wave energy increasing in the 14 to 18 second band range as seen in the Barbers Point, Kaumalapau and Pear Harbor near shore CDIP buoys. This new swell is expected push surf along south facing shores above summer average as it peaks tonight and holds into Wednesday. The swell will slowly decline the rest of the week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain near or below average due to the lack of strong trade winds over or upstream of the islands. East shore surf may see some side shore chop wrap in from the southeasterly wind swell over the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





