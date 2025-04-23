Pukalani woman last seen two weeks ago is reported missing by concerned family

Leinaala Funk, 23, of Pukalani

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Leinaala Funk, 23, of Pukalani.

Funk was reported missing by concerned family members on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, after she failed to contact them for several weeks. Funk was last seen on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Maui Marketplace in Kahului. She has no vehicle or cellular phone.

Funk is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She has a turtle tattoo on the inside of her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a white sports bra, black pants, and white open-toed shoes, as shown in the provided picture.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Funk is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-011666.