Nā Ali‘i sweep MIL surfing titles; boys win third in four years

MIL seniors honored after final regular season MIL surf contest.

King Kekaulike High School claimed both the boys and girls Maui Interscholastic League surfing championships Saturday, winning the fourth and final team event of the season at Hoʻokipa Beach Park.

The Na Ali‘i boys swept all four meets this year to earn their third MIL title in four years. The girls team won three of four contests to secure their first championship, marking the first title for seniors Chrislyn Simpson-Kane and Bella Kuailani.

Bella Kuailani won the girls No. 4 to help King Kekaulike win the girls MIL surfing title. (Photo by Erik Aeder)

King Kekaulike MIL girls champions (L to R) Ayla Daian, Kaja Przecieshowska, Chrislyn Simpson-Kane, Bella Kuailani, Coach Mirabai James.

“The goal was to win as a team and we did that today,” said Simpson-Kane, who placed third in the Girls No. 1 division. “It feels so good— all the hard work these past four years finally paid off.”

Kuailani, who took first in the Girls No. 4 division, said the team had been near the top in previous seasons. “We were always like top three before, so being our senior year and winning makes it even more sweeter,” she said.

Other top scorers for the Na Ali‘i girls included junior Sochi Henderson, who finished third in Girls No. 3, and freshmen Ayla Daian and Kaja Przecieshowska, who won the No. 2 and No. 5 divisions, respectively.

“I like our freshmen—so sweet, so talented—and I’m definitely going to miss them,” Kuailani added. “Hopefully this win gives them some motivation to keep it going.”

Kanoa Kuailani took the boys No. 4 as King Kekaulike swept all four MIL surf contests and claim their third title in four years. (Photo by Erik Aeder)

On the boys side, senior Teiva Keomaniboth completed an undefeated season, winning all eight of his heats across four contests while competing in two divisions.

“This team win definitely makes it more special because it’s my last year,” Keomaniboth said. “I shocked myself that I won every semi and final.”

King Kekaulike co-head coach Scott Schellhammer was all smiles after their double win.

“What an epic season—good waves, some nail-biting finishes and a plethora of talent across the league,” he said. “We had a great group of kids in and out of the water. That pretty much says it all.”

King Kekaulike MIL boys champions (L to R) Teiva Keomaniboth, Kingston Panebianco, Kai Nelson, Beck Riemenschneider, Chase Burnes, Kanoa Kuailani

Results

Boys Team

King Kekaulike – 58 Kīhei Charter – 53 Seabury Hall – 50 Maui Christian – 45 Baldwin – 40 Maui Prep – 37 Hāna– 34 Kamehameha Maui – 27 Kūlanihākoʻi – 24 Maui High – 10 Haleakalā Waldorf – 8 Lahainluna – 2

Boys Individual Results

Boys No. 1

Kahlil Pineres-Schooley, Seabury Hall 11.00 Angel Jardine, Maui Christian 10.27 Aiden Haas, Kīhei Charter 9.40 Zolten Poulsen, Maui Prep 9.07 Kingston Panebianco, King Kekaulike 5.87 Duke Stanton, Baldwin 4.50

Boys No. 2

Chase Burnes, King Kekaulike 13.17 Blake Gebb, Seabury Hall 11.87 Rexford Ang, Baldwin 10.04 Keano Jardine, Maui Christian 9.77 Jayden Craig, Kīhei Charter 7.94 Ezra Offergeld, Maui Prep 6.90

Boys No. 3

Teiva Keomaniboth, King Kekaulike 12.00 Miki Przeciechowski, Kīhei Charter 8.47 Noah Dvorak, Maui Christian 7.13 Maui Lind Jr., Hāna 6.53 T.J. Hehemann, Maui Prep 5.20 Ayden Truong, Baldwin 4.87

Boys No. 4

Kanoa Kuailani, King Kekaulike 12.83 Noah Haas, Kīhei Charter 11.53 Sage Ryden, Seabury Hall 10.07 Mikala Sakuma, Kamehameha 7.43 Hu Vu, Baldwin 7.40 Noah Richard, Maui Prep 5.33

Boys No. 5

Ozzi Reyes, Kīhei Charter 11.00 Kai Nelson 10.53 Josey Romanchak, Seabury Hall 10.10 Jack Hill, Maui Christian 8.60 Dylan Molina, Baldwin 530 Joshua Kawaiaea, Hāna, 4.40

Girls Team

King Kekaulike – 59 Maui Prep – 55 Maui Christian – 46 Kīhei Charter – 43 Seabury Hall – 38 Baldwin – 30 Lahainluna – 28 Haleakalā Waldorf – 26 Kūlanihākoʻi – 25 Maui High – 6 Kamehameha Maui – 6

Girls Individual Results

Girls No. 1

Sloane Jucker, Maui Prep 12.90 Mikaia Barnes, Maui Christian 12.90 Chrislyn Simpson-Kane, King Kekaulike 9.77 Gianna Pogni, Lahainaluna 7.17 Peyton Prouty, Seabury Hall 6.33 Layla James, Kīhei Charter 6.26

Girls No. 2

Ayla Daian, King Kekaulike 12.50 Lila Sloan, Maui Christian 8.17 Imani Caserta, Maui Prep 7.20 Kelea DaCaro, Kīhei Charter 6.50 Alexa Johnson, Kūlanihākoʻi 4.83 Wai Smith, Seabury Hall 4.67

Girls No. 3

Talia Sloan, Maui Christian 11.60 Zoey Offergeld, Maui Prep 8.96 Sochi Henderson, King Kekaulike 6.93 Oliana Schur, Lahainaluna 6.40 Zenara Dattola, Kīhei Charter 6.10 Sachi Yamaguchi, Seabury Hall 5.73

Girls No. 4

Bella Kuailani, King Kekaulike 10.60 Sophie Bunch, Maui Christian 9.83 Layla Merrill, Maui Prep 7.40 Natalie Riggs, Kīhei Charter 5.87 Akasia Knight, Baldwin 5.70 Bobby Goldyn, Seabury Hall 0.00

Girls No. 5

Kaya Przeciechowski, King Kekaulike 10.17 Alyssa Condrey, Maui Prep 6.73 Sadie Hanks, Kīhei Charter 5.60 Misaki Chun, Seabury Hall 5.04 Bailee Hughes, Haleakalā Waldorf 4.43 Fabiola Sofia Melendez, Kūlanihākoʻi 4.27

Team Standings Final

Boys

King Kekaulike 52 Kīhei Charter 44 Seabury Hall 35 Maui Prep 35 Maui Christian 35 Baldwin 32 Hāna 25 Kamehameha 18 Kūlanihākoʻi 17 Maui High 10 Haleakalā Waldorf 8 Lahainaluna 6

Girls