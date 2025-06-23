Community invited to free talk Tuesday with walkability expert Jeff Speck at the MACC

County of Maui flyer

Community advocates, architects, engineers, transportations experts, planners and anyone interested in making their communities more walkable are invited to attend a free talk on walkability on Tuesday, June 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall.

Hosted by the County of Maui Department of Planning, the presentation, titled “A More Walkable Maui with Jeff Speck,” features accomplished mobility planner, walkability advocate and author Jeff Speck.

Speck will share insights from his extensive experience in mobility and offer practical ideas for building more livable, connected communities.

Participants will also learn more about how pedestrian infrastructure supports healthier communities, strengthens the local economy and enhances environmental resilience.

“We are all pedestrians,” County Department of Planning Director Kate Blystone said. “When we plan our new communities and retrofit our existing neighborhoods to be safe for pedestrians first, we make walking or biking the easier and more enjoyable choice.”

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Jeff Speck during a question-and-answer session. Speck is the author of “Walkable City: How Downtown can Save America One Step at a Time.”

For general information on the County Planning department, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning.