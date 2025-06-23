Habitat for Humanity Maui to hold Disaster Recovery Fundraiser at Old Lahaina Lūʻau

Habitat for Humanity Maui announced its second annual Disaster Recovery Fundraiser hosted by Old Lahaina Lūʻau, happening Oct. 4, 2025. PC: Sean M. Hower

Habitat for Humanity Maui announced its second annual Disaster Recovery Fundraiser to be held at the historic Old Lahaina Lūʻau on Oct. 4, 2025. This event aims to raise essential funds to support the continued rebuilding of Lahaina, which was devastated by the catastrophic wildfires of 2023. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly towards recovery and reconstruction efforts.

To date, Habitat for Humanity has provided gap financing for two homes for remediation and done repairs for four more homes. Habitat also has six homes under various stages of construction in Lahaina. In addition to efforts in Lahaina, Habitat continues to do critical repairs for kupuna through its partnership with the Maui County Office of Aging. To date, Habitat has completed 103 projects with four in process. Habitat also continues to work with the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, with two homes under construction in Waiohuli and an additional 12 homes planned in Waikapū.

“The Disaster Recovery Fundraiser hosted by the Old Lahaina Lūʻau promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with traditional Hawaiian entertainment, a lavish lūʻau feast, and heartfelt stories from community members and partner families affected by the fires,” organizers said.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring unique local art and experiences, with all funds going towards Habitat Maui’s disaster recovery initiatives.

“This fundraiser is more than just an event, it’s a testament to the resilience and unity of our community,” said Matthew Bachman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Maui. “The road to recovery is long, but with the help of our friends, neighbors, and generous supporters, we can rebuild Lahaina stronger than before.”

The Disaster Recovery Fundraiser starts at 5:30 p.m. at the lūʻau grounds, located at 1251 Front St. in Lahaina.

Tickets are available for purchase at habitat-maui.org/luau. This is a 21-and-over event.

Habitat for Humanity Maui invites individuals, families and businesses to join this significant cause. By attending the Disaster Recovery Fundraiser, supporters will directly contribute to the ongoing efforts to rebuild homes, restore lives, and revitalize the beloved community of Lahaina.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation, please visit habitat-maui.org/luau or contact the organization at info@habitat-maui.org.