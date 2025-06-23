Nā Koa Manu Conservation announces leadership transition, new staff appointment

L-R: Dr. Hannah Mounce; Bryan Berkowitz; and Sarah McLane Bryan. PC: Nā Koa Manu Conservation.

Nā Koa Manu Conservation, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and recovery of native Hawaiian birds and ecosystem biodiversity, announced leadership changes and a new staff appointment.

Effective November 2024, Sarah McLane Bryan has assumed the role of President of the Board of Directors, succeeding Bryan Berkowitz, who will continue to serve as Vice President. Sarah previously served as Vice President and, along with Bryan, was a founding board member of NKMC in 2015.

Sarah McLane Bryan brings over 23 years of experience in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and more than two decades of work with conservation and nonprofit groups in Hawai‘i. She is the Senior Disaster Services Analyst at the Pacific Disaster Center and the founder of the Makali‘i Group, a GIS and project management consulting firm. Sarah serves as an advisor for the NASA Lifelines project, has a long standing seat on the Maui Conservation Alliance and is the Secretary for Malama Kahalawai Inc. Her extensive experience in conservation and project management will be invaluable in leading NKMC’s mission.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bryan Berkowitz, now Vice President, continues to contribute his extensive technical, media, and community-focused conservation expertise to the organization. He serves as the Director of Technology at Seabury Hall where he oversees and manages all aspects of technology on campus including hardware and software assets, purchasing and implementation of network infrastructure, equipment and devices, and classroom and teaching technology. Bryan is also the owner/operator of Berktech Solutions LLC, a technology and photography business.

NKMC would also like to recognize Dr. Hanna Mounce, who spearheaded the founding of the organization in 2015 alongside Sarah McLane Bryan, Bryan Berkowitz, Fern Duvall, Pualani Enos, Monte Tudor-Long, and Mike Neal. Hanna served as a Director on NKMC’s Board of Directors until 2024 and now continues to support the organization as an Advisory Board member. Dr. Mounce is a leading conservation biologist with over two decades of experience protecting Hawai‘i’s critically endangered forest birds. Her vision and leadership were instrumental in establishing NKMC’s mission and early initiatives, and her ongoing involvement continues to shape the organization’s path forward.