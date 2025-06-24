Fairmont Kea Lani launches pop-up dinner experience during Kō renovation



























Fairmont Kea Lani has launched a limited-time buffet-style dinner experience near its Serenity Pool while its Kō Restaurant undergoes renovations through late October.

Dubbed the Kea Lani Restaurant Dinner Experience, the pop-up concept features a rotating selection of Kō’s signature dishes served in an open-air setting. The resort announced that Kō paused service on June 22 to begin a full transformation, which includes a fresh design and a reimagined menu by its newly appointed executive chef.

In the meantime, its KLR Dinner Experience offers a unique opportunity to enjoy Kō’s signature flavors in a casual yet elegant ambiance near the resort’s Serenity Pool.

Guests can indulge in a generous spread of longtime favorites such as Lavender Honey Crispy Shrimp, Pork Belly Bao Buns, Oishi Sushi, Paniolo Ribeye, Mauka to Makai Pancit and the award-winning Ahi on the Rock — alongside interactive chef stations and a curated wine and cocktail list.

Each dish is prepared with locally sourced ingredients and infused with the bold, multicultural spirit that has defined Kō for over a decade.

The dinner is priced at $89 per adult and $45 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 5 dine free. Kamaʻāina guests receive 25% off food and beverages.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online at OpenTable. Walk-ins are welcome based on availability.