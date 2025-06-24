Kahului woman reported missing by a concerned family member

Mwolana Maybelle Aliksa

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Mwolana Maybelle Aliksa, 44, of Kahului.

Aliksa was reported missing by a concerned family member on Monday, June 23, 2025, after she had not contacted them for several days. She was last seen on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, around 6 p.m. when she was dropped off at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center.

Attempts to reach her have been unsuccessful as her cell phone is turned off. Aliksa is known to operate a silver Toyota Corolla bearing Hawaiʻi license plate LNP 727.

Aliksa is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black shirt and black leggings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aliksa, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-018300.