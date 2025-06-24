Maui’s High School cowboys and cowgirls dominate at Hawaiʻi State Finals

Maui’s High School cowboys and cowgirls dominate at Hawai’i State Finals.

Hawaiʻi’s top high school cowboy and cowgirls traveled off island to compete at the Hawai’i High School Rodeo State Finals, held on Kauaʻi on June 5-8.

Outer island competitors including Maui’s own athletes, sent their horses via Young Brothers’ barge or rented from local cowboys on the island. The Hawaiʻi State Finals is the entry ticket for these young athletes to compete at the national level in Rock Springs, Wyoming in July, taking only the top four qualifiers in each event. This year, Hawaiʻi’s National Team is comprised of 25 athletes total, with seven from Team Maui.

Colten Kehano earned the title of Reserve All Around Cowboy, in addition to taking home the Freddy Rice Sportsman Fund, Hawaiʻi’s Own All Around Cowboy trophy.

Elizabeth Miranda, and Kahanu Blackstad from Team Kauaʻi were this year’s All Around Cowgirl, and Cowboy. Elizabeth also took home a scholarship as the Hawaiʻi State Student Officer of the Year.

Elleiana Shinno took home the title of Reserve All Around Cowgirl, and Hawaiʻi Rookie All Around Athlete. Additionally, Elleiana’s horse won Hawaiʻi State Horse of the Year.

Nanea Bonacorsi won the Hawaiʻi State Spirit award, receiving a buckle from Gist Silversmith.

EVENT PLACINGS:

Colten Kehano was the Poʻo Wai U State Champion.

Colten and Kaili Rice teamed up to take home the Reserve State Champion title in the Double Mugging. Colten was also named Hawaiʻi State Tie Down Roping Champion, while Kaili earned the Reserve Champion title in the same event.

Sarah Rose Cluney is the Reserve Hawaiʻi State Champion in the .22 Lite Rifle event.

Elizabeth Miranda and Colten Kehano worked together to win the Team Roping.

Elizabeth is the Hawaiʻi State Reined Cowhorse and Girls Cutting Champion, and took third in the Barrel Racing and Pole Bending respectively.

Kaapuni Aarona is the Reserve Hawaiʻi State Champion for Steer Wrestling, and Jerome Silva took third.

Chaya Gomes claims the title of Hawaiʻi State Goat Tying Champion. Nanea Bonacorsi earned third place.

Elleiana Shinno won the Breakaway Roping.

In the Junior High School Division, Nixon Nuese won the All Around Cowboy title. The Rookie of the Year was Olivia Alfaro Butsch.

Overall, Team Maui won or took home top placements in nearly every event. You can cheer on Team Maui one more time before they head to Nationals while they compete at the Fourth of July, Makawao Stampede held at the Oskie Rice Event Center, happening July 4-6.

OFFICIAL RESULTS of MAUI CONTESTANTS:

*Includes 1-8 place when applicable. Top four placements automatically qualify to compete at Nationals. Should a qualifier decline, the next eligible contestant up to eighth place may fill the open spot.