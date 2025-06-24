New career development initiative launches to keep Maui’s keiki thriving at home

Imua Onipaʻa logo. Courtesy image

A new Maui nonprofit, Imua Onipaʻa, has launched its first long-term career pathway initiative aimed at helping local residents transition from jobs to meaningful, high-paying careers—averaging six-figure salaries with full benefits—empowering Maui’s keiki and their families to build lasting futures right here at home.

With initial funding from the Hawaiʻi Pacific Foundation, Imua Onipaʻa will offer hands-on career training beginning late summer 2025 in partnership with the YMCA in Lahaina and local Rotary clubs, which will serve as the primary training site. The first two program tracks will focus on high-demand fields: Salesforce Sales, Service and Support and Project Management, industries that offer remote flexibility, career advancement and strong salary growth potential.

“Too many of our friends, neighbors and children are being priced out of their home island,” said Gary Albitz, managing director at Imua Onipaʻa. “We’re creating new pathways to success, ones that empower residents to pursue fulfilling careers that support their families and their roots in this community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Imua Onipaʻa’s model emphasizes community-led collaboration. Rather than leading with top-down planning, partners in the initiative—including funders and industry experts—support community-driven solutions.

Each cohort will run up to four months and include certification support, professional mentoring, hands-on learning and direct connections to employers and career opportunities. The program prioritizes Native Hawaiians, veterans and recent high school or college graduates, but all motivated Maui residents are welcome to apply for this opportunity.

Now Recruiting: Participants, Mentors and Partners

To make this initiative a success, Imua Onipaʻa is currently seeking:

Volunteer and paid mentors/trainers with business or technical experience

with business or technical experience Program participants ready to launch into a new career

ready to launch into a new career Corporate sponsors and individual donors to help grow the impact of the program

to help grow the impact of the program Employer partners interested in hiring skilled, local talent

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Those interested in participating or supporting the program can visit www.imuaonipaa.org or email albitzg@imuaonipaa.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This is about more than job and skills training,” Albitz said. “It’s about generational change—empowering our people with tools to succeed, so they don’t have to leave their home to find a future that is thriving.”