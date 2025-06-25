East Maui organization seeks public input to help shape future of Honomanū 

Honomanū . File photo by Wendy Osher

East Maui Land Restoration, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the ecological and cultural revitalization of East Maui, is inviting the public to participate in shaping the future of Honomanū Bay. Now in its seventh year of stewardship in the valley, EMLR is developing a community-informed management plan for the County Park at Honomanū, and is seeking input from Maui residents.

East Maui Land Restoration has launched a public survey to gather insights on current park use, long-standing concerns, and ideas for improvement. Collected responses will be compiled and presented to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation to guide future upgrades and management decisions.

“Honomanū holds varying significance for many people, and we want to ensure the management plan reflects the voices of all those who have a connection,” said Nāpua Huʻeu, President of East Maui Land Restoration.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Despite its popularity for activities like surfing, fishing and beach recreation, Honomanū currently lacks essential park amenities such as trash receptacles, restrooms, picnic areas and formal camping accommodations. The absence of basic park infrastructure has contributed to ongoing issues, including excessive camping and occasional concerns about overfishing.

Hu‘eu, who has been making near-daily observations at Honomanū for the past six years, emphasizes that many of these issues, especially those linked to unmanaged camping, have led to community concerns and growing tension around park use.

“There have been scenarios where a large number of tents and vehicles are blocking public access to the stream, and that overcrowding creates barriers for subsistence fishermen and those doing stewardship work in the area.” she explained.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Another serious matter for EMLR is the lack of restroom facilities given the nature of large groups, often camping for days at a time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kiliiohu Thomas, a lifelong resident of Ko‘olau Moku, said, “The challenges at Honomanū are serious environmental issues. Honomanū is not only a gathering place for our families here in Ko‘olau, but also a resting place for our kupuna. Honomanū holds so much history, and yet it is desecrated by many visitors who use the bathroom here, and leave their waste. We are often cleaning up after others before we can even carry out our own cultural practices.”

Thomas comes from one of many families with deep generational ties to the area, and lives in a neighboring community where residents have voiced growing concern about Honomanū’s condition. She hopes this survey and management plan will help find balance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For years, EMLR’s volunteers have worked to take care of the area through grassroots efforts. Their services include waste removal, invasive species control, stream cleanup, native tree planting, and the restoration of traditional loʻi kalo (taro patches) in the valley.

Now, EMLR looks forward to a collaborative relationship with the County to establish a long-term vision that honors Honomanū’s cultural legacy and meets the community’s needs. Residents with a connection to Honomanū, past or present, are especially encouraged to participate in the online survey now available at www.EastMauiLand.org.

The survey will remain open for public feedback through the summer of 2025.

Email any questions to admin@eastmaui.org