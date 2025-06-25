Makawao Stampede Festivities get underway with Parade and Hoʻolauleʻa this weekend

The Oskie Rice Event Center on Olinda Road in Makawao has been the home of all things Upcountry, Maui, for years. In a few days, the opening of the Makawao Stampede Festivities week begins.

Starting with the Makawao Town Parade on Saturday, June 28, followed by the Hoʻolauleʻa on the main stage and field at the Oskie Rice Event Center facility, this will be a day for all. From keiki to kupuna, there is a place for everyone. Mounted riders on horseback, decorated floats and vehicles to ono food and live entertainment.

Friday, July 4 is Monster Bull Bash night, opening with the Jimmy Charles band in Concert.

Saturday, July 5 is Paniolo Day with the iconic Roselani Ice Cream eating contest, keiki zone, petting zoo, and Performance 1 of the rodeo.

Sunday, July 6 is Patriotic Day with the Mahi Pono Watermelon eating contest, Kubota Excavator Operator challenge, and the Crowning of Champions in the arena.

The Makawao Stampede 2025 is more than just a rodeo — It is an event that families come to gather and create a lifetime of memories, according to event organizers. For a list of events happening throughout the week, visit www.OskieRiceEventCenter.com and come to Upcountry.

Makawao Rodeo Parade. File PC: (2023) Carl Yoshihara