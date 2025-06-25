Maui Brewing Company recognized for Adopt-A-Highway service

Maui Brewing Company volunteers gather for a highway cleanup service project along Hāna Highway. PC: Maui Brewing Company

Maui Brewing Company has received the Adopt-A-Highway Nō Ka ‘Oi Highway Hui Award for its volunteerism and exceptional responsiveness to the anti-pollution public service program.

Managed by the State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Highways Maui District, the Adopt-A-Highway program partners with volunteer groups with a shared commitment to protecting the island from pollutants that can damage sensitive ecosystems including streams, ponds and the ocean.

“As a company, we are always trying to give back to the ‘aina and take care of each other, so we are always doing quarterly service projects,” said Kami Lloyd, special events and marketing manager for Maui Brewing. “Our team works really hard, and it’s not always easy for restaurant people to get out at 8 a.m. to do a service project like this. So to reward them for waking up and going out there – this award is awesome. They deserve it.”

Maui Brewing Company employees including Kami Lloyd (second from right), accepted the Adopt-A-Highway No Ka ‘Oi Highway Hui Award on behalf of the popular eatery in Kīhei. PC: Highways Maui District

Maui Brewing signed up for Adopt-A-Highway in 2022 with a two-mile stretch along Hāna Highway. The company recently shifted to a segment along Pi‘ilani Highway closer to the location of its restaurant and brewery in Kīhei. Its ongoing highway cleanups have collectively involved over 75 volunteers who have removed more than 80 bags of trash to date.

“Maui Brewing has not only been really good about coordinating and carrying out their cleanups, but they are always the first ones to respond whenever there’s a request for extra help,” said Ty Fukuroku, program manager of Environmental Management, Highways Maui District. “Due to varying wind conditions and traffic loads, some highway sections tend to need a little more TLC than others. Maui Brewing has always been willing to jump in to help.”

Lloyd also appreciates the recognition and support their volunteers have received from the community. “When we were doing cleanups on the North Shore, the number of honks and shakas and people trying to give us water – it’s nice to see that the community is rallying with you,” she said. “I encourage other people to sign up. It’s actually a fun thing that you can do.”

Maui Brewing Company volunteers take a selfie by their Adopt-A-Highway sign along Hāna Highway. PC: Maui Brewing Company

Adopt-A-Highway is a public service program that works with volunteers to remove trash from along Hawai‘i’s state highways and help prevent litter and other pollutants from blowing or flowing into the ocean and other bodies of water. Volunteer groups commit to adopting a two-mile segment of a state highway for a minimum of two years, pick up litter on their section of the highway at least four times per year, and undergo safety training before each cleanup event.

Organizations in Maui County interested in signing up for Adopt-A-Highway can search for available highway segments at Highways Maui District’s stormwater website, www.stormwatermaui.com. Applications, cleanup forms, a safety training video and program information are also available on the website. Adopt-A-Highway groups receive support from Highways Maui District in the form of cleanup supplies, safety training and the group’s name printed on a highway sign.