Maui Police officers honored by MADD Hawaiʻi for impaired driving prevention

MADD Maui honorees pictured (L-R): Maui Police Department officers Rodney Haia, Skylar Falite and Ryan Tsang on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (Courtesy: Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaiʻi)

Three Maui Police Department officers were recognized this past weekend by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hawaiʻi for their outstanding efforts to prevent impaired driving and keep island roadways safe.

At MADD Hawaiʻi’s annual Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony, held Saturday, June 21 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort, officers Rodney Haia, Skylar Falite and Ryan Tsang were honored alongside 15 other law enforcement professionals and community partners from across the state. The ceremony drew nearly 100 guests and highlighted the role of frontline responders in protecting lives from the dangers of impaired driving.

Award recipients included:

Officer Jang Hoon Cho

Officer Daymon Carr

Detective Tyler Chin

Corporal Justin Mccallum-Shiroma

Officer Derek Tran

Major James Slayter

Lieutenant Darrel Oliver

Officer Landon Takenishi

Officer Lawrence Kobayashi

Sgt. Thomas Koyanagi

Officer Ryan Tsang

Officer Rodney Haia

Officer Ryan Ehlers

Officer Skylar Falite

Officer Alexander Lacson

Officer Joseph Russell Himongala

Leah Takeuchi, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney

Chanda Park, SafeRide Hawaii

"The individuals we honored today have each played a critical role in protecting lives and promoting safety on our roadways," said Makena Young, program manager for MADD Hawaiʻi. "Their work makes a real and lasting impact in our communities." Honorees pose for a photo at the MADD Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony on Saturday. (Courtesy: Mother's Against Drunk Driving Hawaiʻi)

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Hawaiʻi Police Department Sgt. Thomas Koyanagi of Hawai‘i Island, in recognition of his outstanding service and long-standing dedication to traffic safety and impaired driving enforcement.

The event featured a keynote by crash survivor and MADD Hawaiʻi Board Member Brittany Cass, who shared her story of survival and thanked law enforcement for their service.