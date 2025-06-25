Maui Police officers honored by MADD Hawaiʻi for impaired driving prevention
Three Maui Police Department officers were recognized this past weekend by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hawaiʻi for their outstanding efforts to prevent impaired driving and keep island roadways safe.
At MADD Hawaiʻi’s annual Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony, held Saturday, June 21 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort, officers Rodney Haia, Skylar Falite and Ryan Tsang were honored alongside 15 other law enforcement professionals and community partners from across the state. The ceremony drew nearly 100 guests and highlighted the role of frontline responders in protecting lives from the dangers of impaired driving.
Award recipients included:
- Officer Jang Hoon Cho
- Officer Daymon Carr
- Detective Tyler Chin
- Corporal Justin Mccallum-Shiroma
- Officer Derek Tran
- Major James Slayter
- Lieutenant Darrel Oliver
- Officer Landon Takenishi
- Officer Lawrence Kobayashi
- Sgt. Thomas Koyanagi
- Officer Ryan Tsang
- Officer Rodney Haia
- Officer Ryan Ehlers
- Officer Skylar Falite
- Officer Alexander Lacson
- Officer Joseph Russell Himongala
- Leah Takeuchi, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney
- Chanda Park, SafeRide Hawaii
“The individuals we honored today have each played a critical role in protecting lives and promoting safety on our roadways,” said Makena Young, program manager for MADD Hawaiʻi. “Their work makes a real and lasting impact in our communities.”
This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Hawaiʻi Police Department Sgt. Thomas Koyanagi of Hawai‘i Island, in recognition of his outstanding service and long-standing dedication to traffic safety and impaired driving enforcement.
The event featured a keynote by crash survivor and MADD Hawaiʻi Board Member Brittany Cass, who shared her story of survival and thanked law enforcement for their service.
"You don't just wear a badge—you carry the burden of others' pain, often quietly, and too often without recognition," Cass told the crowd.
The ceremony opened with a color guard presentation by Roosevelt High School’s JROTC. Local leaders including State Sen. Karl Rhoads, Rep. Darius Kila and Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm were in attendance to show their support.
For more information on MADD Hawaiʻi’s programs and victim support services, visit www.madd.org/hawaii.