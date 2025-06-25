Maui Relief TANF qualifiers reminded to access long-term housing, appliance help

Monni Nash, Maui Relief TANF Program manager, helps an applicant for the program that assists those directly impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires at Maui Economic Opportunity offices in Wailuku. MEO reminds qualifiers that they may access all of the benefits as they need them, including long-term housing and appliance assistance. (Courtesy: MEO)

Those impacted by the August 2023 wildfires, who have qualified for the Maui Relief TANF Program, are reminded to apply for unused benefits, including long-term housing and appliance assistance.

Maui Economic Opportunity has been administering the predominantly federally funded Maui Relief TANF Program in partnership with the state Department of Human Services since shortly after the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. The program provides housing, vehicle, utility, clothing, school supply and appliance assistance for those whose home or place of employment was damaged or destroyed by the wildfires or who lived or worked in the burn zone and were unable to return home or work due to the recovery efforts.

Each applicant can access all of the services, reapplying as needed over time.

The appliance replacement option, which was recently added, provides a one-time replacement of a refrigerator (up to $1,000), a range (up to $1,000), a washer (up to $1,000), a dryer (up to $1,000) or a washer-dryer unit (up to $1,750), and microwave or toaster oven (up to $200). This benefit can be used by families moving back into their homes; the items replaced must have been owned by the applicant.

Many applicants tapped the short-term rental benefit, which provides housing support up to $5,000 per month for up to four months, shortly after the wildfires. Those same housing benefits can be accessed again for long-term housing, which is defined as a lease of 12 months or longer.

For the full list of benefits, qualifying information and an application, go to the MEO website at www.meoinc.org, call (808) 243-4404 or visit MEO Wailuku in-person weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 99 Mahalani St.

Since the inception of the program in November 2023, MEO has assisted 3,154 families and 9,477 household members and provided more than $18.4 million in assistance as of this week. The program is primarily federally funded but also received money from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.