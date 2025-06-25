Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell will continue to provide above average surf along south facing shores through the remainder of the afternoon, staying below High Surf Advisory criteria. This swell should gradually fade through Thursday, leaving behind small background energy in its wake. Models indicate another small to moderate sized swell arriving early next week.
Surf along E shores should remain rough and choppy for the next several days but could decrease a notch as the trade winds decrease later this weekend. Surf along N shores remains tiny through the period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com