Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 3.0 feet 03:29 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 10:28 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:58 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:27 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 04:09 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will continue to provide above average surf along south facing shores through the remainder of the afternoon, staying below High Surf Advisory criteria. This swell should gradually fade through Thursday, leaving behind small background energy in its wake. Models indicate another small to moderate sized swell arriving early next week.

Surf along E shores should remain rough and choppy for the next several days but could decrease a notch as the trade winds decrease later this weekend. Surf along N shores remains tiny through the period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.