Banyan Tree earns Wine Spectator award for excellence in wine service

The Banyan Tree outdoor seating. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Banyan Tree, the signature restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in the publication’s 2025 Restaurant Awards, which recognize top wine programs around the world.

The award honors restaurants with thoughtfully curated wine lists that complement their menus in both style and price. Banyan Tree’s wine program was developed by vintner and sommelier Michael Kennedy and sommelier Charles Miller.

“Being recognized by Wine Spectator is a tremendous honor,” Kennedy said. “This award reflects our team’s commitment to excellence and our passion for creating unforgettable dining experiences.”

Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards, launched in 1981, are considered the only global program focused solely on wine service in restaurants. This year, 3,811 establishments were recognized across three categories: 2,010 received the Award of Excellence, 1,704 earned the Best of Award of Excellence and 97 were given the Grand Award.

Vintner and Sommelier Michael Kennedy. (Courtesy: Banyan Tree)

The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

“A wine list is a restaurant’s identity in print, and this year’s winners reflect both deep knowledge and a passion for discovery,” said Wine Spectator editor and publisher Marvin R. Shanken.

The full list of winners will be featured in the magazine’s Restaurant Awards issue, available July 15, 2025. More information, including searchable listings and interviews with wine directors, is available at WineSpectator.com/Restaurants.

Banyan Tree regularly hosts the Kapalua Wine & Chef Series, featuring guest chefs and wine pairings, along with a weekly Chef’s Table dinner on Fridays. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling 808-665-7089.