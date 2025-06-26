Kīhei Charter School hiring for fall semester, class openings remain in select grades

Kīhei Charter School graduating seniors participate in graduation ceremonies at the campus on May 30, 2025. 57 students were honored in the day’s events. (Courtesy: KCS)

Kīhei Charter School is accepting applications for teachers and educational assistants ahead of the 2025–2026 school year. The school is also still enrolling students in kindergarten and grades 10 through 12.

The public charter school serves students in grades K–12 and emphasizes STEM education, blended learning and 21st-century skills. Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, Kīhei Charter was the first STEM school in Hawaiʻi.

Graduation took place May 30 for 57 seniors, all of whom are continuing their education through college, vocational training or military service, according to school officials. Each student completed a senior project, internship, virtual course and portfolio exit interview/defense as part of the school’s graduation requirements.

As students move through high school, they have access to college dual-credit courses through the University of Hawaiʻi’s Early Admit Program, as well as internships, independent study and project-based learning outside the classroom.

Currently the school is accepting applications for high-quality teachers and educational assistants. To apply to become a member of the Charter School team, contact the school at personnel@kiheicharterschool.org.

Families interested in enrollment can visit kiheicharter.org to download an application or pick one up in person at 650 Līpoa Parkway in Kīhei. Applications must be submitted in person.