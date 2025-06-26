Maui Weather Forecast for June 26, 2025





West Side

Today: Cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 67 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Cloudy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 75. North winds up to 15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs around 88. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Cloudy and breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Cloudy and breezy. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 49 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 69 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Cloudy and breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Cloudy and breezy. Highs 72 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

The forecast will trend drier for the rest of this week as ridging builds into the region. Occasional pockets of moisture embedded within the trades will continue to produce mainly windward and mauka showers for the next several days. Trade wind speeds could decrease even further early next week as an overall drier trade wind pattern continues.

Discussion

Latest radar and satellite imagery shows a few showers moving across the chain. A few low level clouds streaming in on the trades and some mid to upper level clouds overhead is evident on Nighttime Microphysics. Breezy trades are expected to continue for the next few days due to a surface high that is far northeast of the state.

Over the next couple of days, upper-level ridging will build into the region from the east as the surface high to our northeast weakens slightly but remains mostly stationary. Trades should decrease slightly but still remain in the moderate to breezy category. Conditions will begin to trend drier while some lingering instability and pockets of moisture embedded within the trade wind flow will still support typical windward and mauka showers.

Looking into early next week, little change is expected as the aforementioned surface high to the far northeast continues to move eastward and weaken. This should weaken the trades at least for the first half of next week.

Aviation

Breezy trades will continue for the next few days. Low cigs and SHRA should mainly impact windward and mauka locations. MVFR conds possible in SHRA otherwise VFR prevails.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for mod turb blw 080 downwind of island terrain for all islands.

Marine

High pressure northeast of the state will drive moderate to fresh trade winds for the next several days. A disturbance passing well north of the area late this weekend into early next week may ease the pressure gradient slightly and allow trades to ease a notch or two.

The current south swell will continue to provide near average surf along south facing shores this morning but higher sets will become more inconsistent. This swell will continue to gradually fade to background levels later today into Friday. Models indicate another small, long period south swell arriving late Sunday into early next week that should boost south shore surf back up to near average surf.

Surf along east shores will remain rough and choppy for the next several days. Surf may lower a notch as the trade winds ease late this weekend into early next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny through the period.

Peak high tides associated with the lunar cycle will cause minor coastal flooding along shorelines and low lying coastal areas this afternoon during the daily peak tide. The Coastal Flood Statement remains in effect through this afternoon and may be dropped as daily peak tides lower and south swell dissipates, lowering water levels.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

