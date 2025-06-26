Moloka‘i artisans, Maui vendors featured at 2025 Made in Hawai‘i Festival

File (2022): Made in Hawaii Hawai‘i Festival. (PC: Anthony Consillio)

The 31st annual Made in Hawai‘i Festival returns to the Hawai‘i Convention Center from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, showcasing hundreds of locally made products, with new participants from Moloka‘i and Maui joining the lineup.

For the first time, the Moloka‘i Alliance of Native Artisans (MANA), a newly formed nonprofit, will bring nine crafters and small business owners from the Friendly Isle. The group formed a hui with the shared goal of attending this year’s event and representing Moloka‘i’s creative community.

Also, Maui’s Farm to Fudge will make its festival debut. The company was founded by resident Janice Leilani LaFontaine, who began crafting nutrient-rich, organic fudge aftr being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Maui Slime Co., a sell-out vendor in 2024, will return with its popular slime kits and gift boxes.

The three-day festival, presented by Hawaiian Airlines, showcases more than 700 vendor booths, cooking demonstrations by local chefs and live performances by Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning musicians. The event regularly draws thousands of attendees and is regarded as one of the state’s largest platforms for local businesses.

This year’s festival includes new accessibility and layout changes, including a Kupuna Rest Station sponsored by Humana and a relocated entry line along the Ala Wai Promenade to ease crowd flow.

Hawaiian Airlines will also partner with Mana Up to debut a 95th anniversary product collection created in collaboration with 100% Hawai‘i-based brands. The Hawaiian Airlines booth will spotlight these locally made products.

The festival runs:

Friday, Aug. 15 | 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Buyers Hours; 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Public Hours

Saturday, Aug. 16 | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 17 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are $8 and go on sale Aug. 1 at madeinhawaiifestival.com.