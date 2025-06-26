Temporary housing units to be moved onto private and secondary sites in West Maui

Modular homes in Lahaina. File PC: JD Pells / Maui Now

FEMA will begin moving temporary housing units from the staging site in Lahaina to private and secondary sites on June 26, 2025. Movement will take place over the next several weeks and will provide further available housing for wildfire survivors in West Maui. The first unit will be moved to a private site on June 26, 2025, with additional units to follow.

Six temporary housing units will be placed onto private sites in Lahaina. Additionally, 40 temporary housing units will be placed on three secondary sites in Lahaina in the weeks to come.

The movement of units supports FEMA’s mission to return wildfire survivors to West Maui who indicated that temporary housing closer to their original home is their preference. Unit movement will result in minimal traffic disruptions as the units travel the approximately 2-mile distance to their final destinations. Movement will take place periodically over several weeks and is targeted to finish before the new school year starts to accommodate families with school-aged children.

FEMA housing is temporary and will remain available for eligible participants while they continue to seek permanent housing solutions.

FEMA ends in-person services at Maui recovery centers on June 18 (Kahului) and July 3 (Lahaina). Survivors can still call 800-621-3362 or visit http://DisasterAssistance.gov.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires – YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.