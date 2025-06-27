Cosmic Soirée brings 3 music rooms, 13 DJs to Haʻikū for a cause

Flyer courtesy of Alpha Agency.

A multi-room music and art event called Cosmic Soirée will light up Fuzion Fit in Haʻikū this Saturday night, bringing together more than a dozen DJs, live performances and a community-driven mission to give back. The Alpha Agency event runs from 6 to 11 p.m., with light designs by Galaxy Laser & Light and refreshments from Choice Health Bar’s mocktail bar.

Artists performing across three themed rooms include TRVR, Raeya, Dabo, Cultivate Beats, Lobstah, BassNymph, Two10Jack, Aur-Levan, Mr. Niiice, DylanTheVillian, Kelekta, Nurries and Lachlan. Live sets will be performed by Awktopus, Ray Lovetree, Jahsun and Rick D and more.

Children are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. with free entry alongside a parent or guardian. After 8 p.m., the event is for ages 21 and older. Vintage celestial costumes are encouraged.

Presale tickets are $25 or $30 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

A gym turned gathering place

For Saturday’s event, Fuzion Fit will be transformed into three distinct music rooms.

“We kind of have Maui’s best, all-star DJ talent,” said Fuzion Fit owner Elijah Cline. “We’re setting up three sound systems in different rooms of the gym.”

Cline described the lineup as a mix of electronic blended with hip hop, Afrobeat, bass and live instrumental sets. “Ray’s music … he’s doing layers on loopers and singing with it and making it fun,” he said of Ray Lovetree.

Cline, who DJs under the name Aur-Levan, will play a “smooth and saucy” set in the Starlight Room from 8 to 9 p.m. He and promoter Alpha Agency previously teamed up for a tropical disco party in February, which drew “double” the turnout they expected, according to the promoter.

But for Cline, the event is about more than just dancing.

“I enjoy doing community-based events,” he said. “We do it for the people (…) for the love. We’re not really out here trying to make a bunch of money, but we are trying to do it the right way (…) we’re hiring the local security guards that we know (…) and we’re paying everybody, all the artists, for coming and sharing their craft.”

Powered by purpose

The event is a collaboration between Fuzion Fit and Alpha Agency, an event planning group led by Mary Bailey.

Bailey has been a key organizer of Maui community events—particularly concerts—since moving to the island in 2007. Her past work includes shows at Makawao’s Cassanova and the former Charlie’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pāʻia. She started Tasty Pie Productions in 2009, then founded Alpha Agency in 2015 to produce events such as the Maui Yoga Festival (2016–2019) and Maui Cannabis Conference (2016–2019).

For Cosmic Soirée, she said the idea was to create a “healthy community event for people to connect and have fun and meet new people in a safe environment.”

The event doubles as a fundraiser.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Common Ground Collective, a Maui nonprofit focused on food security and sustainable agriculture, and the Last Prisoner Project, a national organization Bailey co-founded.

Bailey’s NGO, Last Prisoner Project, advocates for restorative justice for individuals incarcerated on cannabis-related charges. The group recently helped pass HB 1595 (now Act 62), establishing a pilot expungement program for certain marijuana possession cases on Hawai‘i Island.

Set times

Set times have been released by the Alpha Agency.

Starlight Room

6-7 p.m. Cultivate Beats

7-8 p.m. TRVR

8-9 p.m. Aur-Levan (smooth & saucy set)

9-10 p.m. Dabo

10-11 p.m. Raeya (afro beat set)



Constellation Room

6-7 p.m. Mr. Niiice b2b DylanTheVillian (hip hop set)

7-8 p.m. Ray Lovetree

8-9 p.m. Awktopus

9-10 p.m. Two10Jack



Moonlight Room

7-8 p.m. BassNymph (bass set)

8-9 p.m. Nurries b2b Kelekta (bass set)

9-10 p.m. Lobstah + Jahsun + RickD

10-11 p.m. Lachlan