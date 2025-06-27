Evolve Maui brings house and techno to Maui nightlife—one event at a time

Evolve Maui event stage. (Courtesy: Evolve Maui)

A new music collective is shaping Maui’s underground nightlife with a steady pulse of house and techno.

Evolve Maui, formed just two months ago, is the brainchild of local music lovers who saw a gap in the island’s dance scene—and decided to fill it themselves. What began as a one-off party to host a Berlin-based DJ has evolved into a growing movement with monthly events at Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar.

“It kind of started out of a need we saw in the community,” said co-founder Kristen “Nalani” Marlin, a longtime fan of techno who spent her twenties immersed in the Berlin and Hamburg club circuits. “There aren’t a lot of spots on Maui for high-quality house and techno events.”

The first show, featuring Berlin DJ HOVR, drew a strong turnout and quickly convinced the group to keep going. They host a second event at Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar this Saturday night.

“Part of our intention here is to create something really beautiful and sustainable, and to keep doing it so the community builds, instead of one-off things that eventually die out,” said co-founder Nykki Hardin, a Maui realtor who built an appetite for house music while living in New York.

Pictured (L-R): St. Lune, Kris P. Kreme, Nykki, Nalani, HOVR. (Courtesy: Evolve Maui)

Each of the organizers has their own day job, and Evolve remains a labor of love. “We’re really doing this because of a love for music and a desire to bring it to the community,” Hardin said.

It’s a little selfish too, jested Marlin. “We put it on for ourselves first, and then the community—whoever loves the music—can come too.”

DJ and co-founder Kris Wagner (“Kris P. Kreme”), who also performs at the events, said every set is crafted to connect with the crowd. “I want people to leave saying, ‘That was one of the most fun sets I’ve ever seen,’” he said. “Each time I play, it’ll be different (…) but both are amazing. That’s kind of like what I try to make happen every time.”

Alongside touring acts, the group is also committed to supporting local talent—giving Maui DJs a platform while rotating in visiting artists. “There’s so many local DJs who are trying out right now, especially after COVID, trying new things,” Marlin said.

Their July 26 show will feature longtime Maui favorite and Deep LA-founder Marques Wyatt, and organizers say the venue will expand into the alley behind Pāʻia Bay Coffee to allow for a larger crowd and lounge-style club vibes. Patrons can purchase tickets for that show at Eventbrite.

As for the future, the team envisions evolving into more frequent events, new venues and even daytime pop-ups. But for now, they’re taking it one show at a time—and saying “yes” when the next door opens.

“That’s where the name came from,” Marlin said. “Everything just kept unfolding as long as we kept saying yes. Evolve just made sense.”

Evolve hosts show on Saturday

Three local Maui DJs will perform house sets at Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar this Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. The event is presented by Evolve Maui.

Headlining is local DJ Jack McFly, known for his hypnotic house grooves. Opening sets will be performed by Kris P. Kreme and Funkenstein.

The event is open to ages 21 and over. Tickets start at $14 plus taxes and fees. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.