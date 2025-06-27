Kīhei man suffers critical injuries in scooter collision on Keonekai Road

Maui Now graphic.

A 51-year-old Kīhei man suffered critical injuries when he collided head-on into a vehicle while operating a scooter on Keonekai Road Thursday night. The incident was reported at 7:47 p.m. on June 26, 2025, approximately 202 feet west of Līloa Hema Drive in Kīhei.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the man was operating a Bird electric scooter, traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Keonekai Road. At the same time, a silver 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Keonekai Road and collided head-on with the electric scooter.

The operator of the Toyota, a 27-year-old Kīhei woman, observed the scooter in her lane and attempted to brake and swerve to the right but was unable to avoid the collision, according to police reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The scooter operator was ejected and landed on the roadway. He was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. The operator of the Toyota and her passenger, a 26-year-old Kīhei woman, did not report any injuries.

Police say the scooter operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The operator and passenger of the Toyota were reportedly wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The airbags in the Toyota did not deploy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say the involvement of alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in this collision.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Speed is not considered a contributing factor, according to police.