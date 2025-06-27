Makawao Parade marks 57 years of paniolo pride

56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza

The public is invited to the 57th Annual Makawao Parade, happening this weekend from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 28.

The event celebrates the community and the paniolo spirit. This year’s theme is “One Vision – Celebrating Community,” honoring the paniolo lifestyle that defines Makawao’s roots.

This year’s grand marshal is Kathleen Souza and community honorees are Pukalani Superette and the Nakashima ʻOhana.

The parade will start promptly at 9 a.m., but attendees are encouraged to come early as road closures start at 7:45 a.m. along Baldwin Avenue and 8:45 a.m. along Makawao Avenue.

Take advantage of $5 cash parking at Oskie Rice Events Center (rodeo arena) with shuttle to and from Makawao Town.

“Cheer on local parade participants, including youth groups, schools, classic cars, local businesses, cultural performers and more. Bring your family, support your neighbors, and celebrate what makes Maui so special. Don’t miss this Upcountry tradition filled with aloha, heritage and hometown pride,” organizers said.

For more information go to www.makawaoparade.com.

Makawao Stampede Festivities continue with a Hoʻolauleʻa on the main stage and field at the Oskie Rice Event Center facility on Saturday. There’s also a Monster Bull Bash on Friday, July 4; a Paniolo Day on Saturday, July 5 and a Patriotic Day on Sunday, July 6. For a list of events happening throughout the week, visit www.OskieRiceEventCenter.com and come to Upcountry.