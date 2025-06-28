Fourth of July on Lāna‘i: The Green, live music and more with Four Seasons Resort

Celebrate the July 4 holiday at Four Seasons Resort Lāna‘i with a weekend full of live music, special culinary events, an island full of outdoor activities and more. (Courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Lāna‘i)

Guests of the Four Seasons Resort Lāna‘i have something extra to look forward to this Independence Day.

From July 4 to July 7, the resort will host a lineup of free and ticketed experiences—ranging from live Hawaiian music to artisan workshops and culinary showcases—all set against the scenic backdrop of Hulopo‘e Bay.

To make the trip even more seamless, round-trip charter service from Honolulu on Lāna‘i Air is included with all bookings through Dec. 31, 2026.

Festivities begin July 4 with Birdies, Beers and Burgers, a family-friendly afternoon at Mānele Golf Course featuring lunch, time on the driving range with pros, and complimentary clubs and balls. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

That evening, global Hawaiian reggae sensation The Green headlines a free concert at the Lāna‘i Ocean Theatre, with food and drinks available from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In the resort’s lower lobby, musicians JRoQ and Melaniie will perform pop, soul, and R&B from 7 to 9 p.m.

On July 5, the day begins with a polymer clay flower workshop led by Alia Vellina of Moani’s Creations, where guests can craft Hawaiian flowers like pīkake and pakalana. The session runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower lobby.

The Lāna‘i Pineapple Festival follows at Dole Park from 1 to 9 p.m., with entertainment, food, craft booths, games, and a drone show. Back at the resort, island-reggae artist Sienna will perform in the lower lobby from 6 to 9 p.m.

On July 6, the resort puts on Culture Day in the lower lobby. Explore history and heritage with the Love Lāna‘i Cultural Team, joined by acoustic folk artist and three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominee Johnny Helm.

Holiday activities wrap up July 7 with World Chocolate Day, where executive pastry chef Bruce Trouyet will lead a chocolate-making demo using locally grown, resort-processed cacao. Guests will enjoy a tasting, recipes and a take-home gift.

More information and the full event calendar can be found here.