Gov. Green enacts legislation to uphold agricultural and biosecurity resilience

PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., signed five bills into law on Friday, affirming the commitment to strengthening Hawaiʻi’s agricultural and economic sectors for the benefit of the ʻāina, its people and local businesses.



“The health and resiliency of our agricultural lands and producers are not just vital — they are the very foundation of Hawaiʻi’s well-being and future,” said Green. “It is our kuleana to protect the ʻāina that nourishes our people and to uplift those who represent Hawai‘i through their unwavering dedication and hard work. The bills signed today mark our state’s continual support of those responsibilities.”

“These are all about striving toward food, self-reliance and food security. Our state legislature is taking a firm stance to support agriculture and our local industries and food production,” said Senator Tim Richards, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Environment.

SB 1249: Relating to agriculture

Agricultural crimes undermine the stability of our state’s agricultural industry and infringe upon the rights of landowners. Senate Bill 1249 (Act 235) seeks to protect farmers and ranchers by establishing a temporary Agricultural Enforcement Pilot Program within the Department of Law Enforcement operating on the islands of O‘ahu and Hawai‘i. This pilot program will allow for swift and effective responses to agricultural crimes and provide critical data to the state to better understand this nuanced crisis. The data gathered and the report provided will aid in the possible expansion of the program in the future.



To further deter agricultural crimes, SB 1249 clarifies existing laws, creates new offenses, and strengthens penalties against violators. These enhancements include administrative enforcements and stricter consequences for habitual agricultural offenders, as well as increased penalty classes and fines. Additional deterrents address cattle branding violations, the illegal transportation of livestock, unauthorized hunting, theft, and trespassing on private property.



By establishing clear enforcement measures, this bill emphasizes Hawai‘i’s commitment to protecting and respecting agricultural lands and communities.

“SB 1249 is about protecting our farmers and ranchers while honoring the memory of Duke Pia,” said Senator Richards (Senate District 4 – North Hilo, Hāmākua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikoloa, North Kona). “Duke was a young rancher who was tragically shot and killed while confronting trespassers on his land. This law strengthens enforcement, increases penalties, and gives us the tools to fight rural crime. It’s about justice, safety, and preserving the future of agriculture in Hawai‘i.”

HB 427: Relating to biosecurity

House Bill 427 (Act 236) institutes the renaming of the Department of Agriculture to the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity and the Board of Agriculture as the Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. The renaming, in addition to the amendments to the duties within the department, better strengthens the state’s resilience against biosecurity threats by reinforcing the need to protect against invasive species, pests, and diseases.



The measure establishes a position of Deputy Chairperson for biosecurity to oversee all biosecurity initiatives within the department who will serve under the chairperson of the Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. Under HB 427, the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity, in conjunction with the Governor’s approval, may declare a biosecurity emergency in response to the outbreak of a pest or resistant organism that poses an economic or environmental threat.

Hawai‘i’s unique geographical characteristics underscore the importance of closely monitoring biosecurity risks entering the state. While isolation presents challenges, it also affords a strategic advantage by limiting the modes of transportation through which goods are received. To mitigate the spread of infections, pests, and outbreaks of harmful organisms, HB 427 establishes regulations for the creation of the state’s first transitional facilities. The transitional facilities require items entering through piers, airports, or other ports to be assessed and certified by a trained Biosecurity Compliance Auditor.

Due to the fragility of our ecosystem, HB 427 increases penalties for illegally transporting plants, animals, and microorganisms to safeguard our state’s economy, native landscape, and people.

To keep the public informed, a pest dashboard is to be established with regularly updated treatment data with which departments, agencies, political subdivisions, or contracted parties that fail to provide information to the dashboard will be subject to the withholding of funds or denial of fund expenditures.

Lastly, HB 427 transfers the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council from the Department of Land and Natural Resources to the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity.

The administration remains dedicated to providing strong, ongoing support for biosecurity initiatives. The state budget reflects this commitment by allocating the highest level of funding ever for biosecurity — $26.6 million appropriated for the fiscal biennium to support positions and related expenses.

“With the increasing frequency of natural disasters and growing biosecurity threats, safeguarding our resources and environment is a top priority for my administration,” said Governor Green. “Prevention and forethought will fortify our state, and by signing HB 427, we are keeping top of mind the ways in which we can stay in the driver’s seat — actively leading the effort to protect our agriculture and our islands.”