Maui Walking Tours celebrates 150th free walking tour with special Kīhei cleanup event



















To celebrate its 150th free walking tour, Maui Walking Tours LLC will host a special community cleanup event in Kīhei on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Residents and visitors are invited to participate in the one-hour event, which will focus on removing trash from sidewalks, beaches and parks in central Kīhei.

Since its launch in early 2024, Maui Walking Tours has provided complimentary, research-driven walking tours through the towns of Kīhei and Wailuku, sharing stories gathered from local historians, cultural advisors, published authors, long-time business owners and residents with deep roots in the towns.

The Kīhei historic walking tour, offered free of charge every Monday and Wednesday, has hosted over 2,000 tour participants to date. “This milestone is not just about the number of tours, but about the connections we’ve built and pride we have in sharing the history and stories that make Maui so unique,” said founder Keith DeVey. “We’re excited to celebrate by giving back to the town of Kīhei, where we live, work, surf, coach and lead walking tours weekly.”

If interested in participating in the one-hour Kīhei cleanup walk, volunteers are asked to sign up at www.mauiwalkingtours.com. Cleanup supplies will be provided. A free Maui Walking Tours t-shirt will also be given to each volunteer (while supplies last). Participants will meet at the gravel parking lot across from Kamaʻole Beach Park I at 8 a.m. and split up in groups to clean up the areas surrounding Kamaʻole Beach I, II and III.

