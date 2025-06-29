Residents encouraged to attend in-person Lahaina Community Meeting, July 2

The Lahaina Community Weekly Disaster Recovery Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School. PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed include:

A status update by the US Army Corps of Engineers on the transfer of wildfire debris from the Temporary Debris Storage site at Olowalu to the Permanent Disposal Site in Central Maui.

An update by the County Office of Recovery on rebuilding progress and Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR).

Information on Lahaina town’s infrastructure work and planning

A presentation by the County Department of ʻŌiwi Resources on efforts to restore Mokuʻula, Pākala, Mokuhinia and the Lahaina Royal Complex

In order to provide residents more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at resource tables at the community meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF, MEMA, Department of Planning; Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), USACE, Hawaiian Electric Co., Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group, and Native Hawaiian Legal Corp.

Representatives from the State’s Disaster Case Management Program will also be available.

Held every first Wednesday of the month, except on holidays, the in-person Lahaina Community Meeting also will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.